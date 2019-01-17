Will Rocking Star Yash Be Seen In 'The Highway Mafia' Next?

KGF: Chapter 1 became an all time hit and broke several records. The action film that stars Yash in the lead, managed to impress the audience worldwide. Also, the actors who were until now the known faces of Sandalwood, have gained immense recognition and popularity across the nation. Following KGF's success, one of the most common question targeted at Yash was what movie he's planning on taking up next. 'The Highway Mafia' is one such title that has been making rounds.

'The Highway Mafia' is a book based on real life events, authored by Chennai based Suchitra Rao. The book talks about illegal trafficking of cows in India. The story is also based on three real life events. Huge number of copies of The Highway Mafia were sold upon its launch. Now, the author Suchitra is planning on making a movie based on it.

The film is said to be released in four languages and preparations for the same have already begun. According to the speculations, Vijay of Tamil, Sushanth Singh of Bollywood, Mahesh Babu from Telugu and Yash of Kannada will be roped in to act the film.

Yash, who recently spoke to media during the success meet of KGF: Chapter 1 had revealed that he is been getting offers from other film industries. However, he has not considered anything, as he's only concentrating on KGF's sequel. If the reports hold true, Yash will be next seen in The Highway Mafia, which a few are predicting would be a super hit.