Would Kurukshetra Have Beaten Yash's KGF Chapter 1 Had Muniratna Considered These Factors?

Lack Of Promotions

Big budget films often work better through vigorous promotions. The presence of the actors in such events increases the scope for the movie. In case of Kurukshetra, Arjun Sarja and Darshan were the only two actors present at the events from the multi-starrer!

The Making Videos Weren't Released

Kurukshetra was created over a span of two years. But, through its making, fans lacked any information regarding what is happening on the sets. None of the making videos were released despite fans' request. This could be considered one of its drawbacks.

Release In Multiple Languages

Initially, Muniratna announced that Kurukshetra would be releasing in all five languages on the same day. However, release of big films in other industries raised concern among Kurukshetra makers, who decided to postpone its release in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. Had the film released in all languages simultaneously, it cold have attracted a larger audience.

Darshan's Transformation

Though Kurukshetra consists of an ensemble cast, Darshan's role as Duryodhana as caught a lot of attention. The actor has successfully enacted the larger than life character. The audiences would have definitely enjoyed watching his transformation into this epic character, therefore, luring more attention towards the film.