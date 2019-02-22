English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yajamana Actress Tanya Hope Froze When She Stood Opposite Darshan; Here's What Happened!

    By
    |

    D Boss' fans can't contain their excitement as his latest film Yajamana is all set to grace the theatres on March 1, 2019. Everybody is curious to know more about the film even before its release. The catchy songs and impressive trailer have already grabbed the audience's attention. The film features an extended star cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Tanya Hope, Devaraj and more. Newbie Tanya Hope, however, has managed to create a lot of buzz for her role in the film. But featuring opposite Challenging Star Darshan wasn't all easy for her. She revealed that she froze when she stood opposite the actor in an interview. Here's why!

    'I Forgot My Lines'

    Sharing her experience with Times Of India, Tanya said, "The first day I had to stand opposite Darshan, I forgot my lines. Even though I was trying to keep calm, at one point, I froze." Tanya has butterflies in her stomach when she first faced D Boss.

    She Calmed Her Down

    She further added, "Everybody was waiting for me to perform, but I went blank. He did see me getting nervous and told me, ‘Stay calm' and asked me to look at the camera and deliver the dialogues. Eventually, I got comfortable."

    On Sharing Screen Space With Rashmika

    "Hers is a love angle and I am involved in solving a case. We are part of two different dimensions of the story. At no point is there is any overlap in our roles," Tanya said. It definitely is going to be a feast for the fans to watch all these actors come together.

    Tanya's Mantra To Success

    Talking about the challenges she's faced in the industry, the actress said, "Hers is a love angle and I am involved in solving a case. We are part of two different dimensions of the story. At no point is there is any overlap in our roles."

    MOST READ : Agnisakshi's Rajesh Dhruva Accused Of Dowry & Extramarital Affair By Wife Shruthi; Details Revealed!

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue