Yajamana Actress Tanya Hope Froze When She Stood Opposite Darshan; Here's What Happened!
D Boss' fans can't contain their excitement as his latest film Yajamana is all set to grace the theatres on March 1, 2019. Everybody is curious to know more about the film even before its release. The catchy songs and impressive trailer have already grabbed the audience's attention. The film features an extended star cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Tanya Hope, Devaraj and more. Newbie Tanya Hope, however, has managed to create a lot of buzz for her role in the film. But featuring opposite Challenging Star Darshan wasn't all easy for her. She revealed that she froze when she stood opposite the actor in an interview. Here's why!
'I Forgot My Lines'
Sharing her experience with Times Of India, Tanya said, "The first day I had to stand opposite Darshan, I forgot my lines. Even though I was trying to keep calm, at one point, I froze." Tanya has butterflies in her stomach when she first faced D Boss.
She Calmed Her Down
She further added, "Everybody was waiting for me to perform, but I went blank. He did see me getting nervous and told me, ‘Stay calm' and asked me to look at the camera and deliver the dialogues. Eventually, I got comfortable."
On Sharing Screen Space With Rashmika
"Hers is a love angle and I am involved in solving a case. We are part of two different dimensions of the story. At no point is there is any overlap in our roles," Tanya said. It definitely is going to be a feast for the fans to watch all these actors come together.
Tanya's Mantra To Success
Talking about the challenges she's faced in the industry, the actress said, "Hers is a love angle and I am involved in solving a case. We are part of two different dimensions of the story. At no point is there is any overlap in our roles."
MOST READ : Agnisakshi's Rajesh Dhruva Accused Of Dowry & Extramarital Affair By Wife Shruthi; Details Revealed!