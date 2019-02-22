Yajamana Actress Tanya Hope Froze When She Stood Opposite Darshan; Here's What Happened!

'I Forgot My Lines'

Sharing her experience with Times Of India, Tanya said, "The first day I had to stand opposite Darshan, I forgot my lines. Even though I was trying to keep calm, at one point, I froze." Tanya has butterflies in her stomach when she first faced D Boss.

She Calmed Her Down

She further added, "Everybody was waiting for me to perform, but I went blank. He did see me getting nervous and told me, ‘Stay calm' and asked me to look at the camera and deliver the dialogues. Eventually, I got comfortable."

On Sharing Screen Space With Rashmika

"Hers is a love angle and I am involved in solving a case. We are part of two different dimensions of the story. At no point is there is any overlap in our roles," Tanya said. It definitely is going to be a feast for the fans to watch all these actors come together.

Tanya's Mantra To Success

