Yajamana Actress Tanya Hope Refuses To Talk About Her Background! Has A Shocking Response

She got the mass dancing to the tunes of her song Basanni when she appeared in Darshan's recent blockbuster Yajamana. Tanya Hope was one of the actresses in the film who was highly praised for her screen presence and appreciable skills. However, there's another side to this beautiful actress which is very less known in the industry and otherwise. A lot has been discussed about Tanya Hope's background, but, she has upfront refused to talk about it.

Previously, Darshan and Abhishek Ambareesh, both said that one would be shocked to learn about Tanya Hope's personal life. Apparently, she hails from a wealthy family who is richer than many actors in the industry. Darshan himself said that 'she's capable of buying 100 Darshans'.

However, when Tanya Hope was asked to talk about her family background, she said, "I like to only recognise myself as an artist in the film industry." She's is believed to one of the most humble celebrities you would come across.

From what we have learned, Tanya did her schooling from Bangalore and pursued higher educations from London. Apparently, she's accompanied by body guards when she comes to the sets to shoot. But, she never lets any of this define her as an actress.

Though she made her debut with a Telugu cinema, she's now pre-dominantly working in Kannada films. After Yajamana, Tanya was last seen in Abhishek Ambareesh's debut film Amar, which released last week.