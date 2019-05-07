Yajamana Actress Tanya Hope Sets Internet On Fire With Her Latest Bikini Pictures Despite Trolls!

Pool Party

Seems like Tanya is taking a break after completing a series of films. Yesterday, she shared the above picture on Instagram. Looks like the Yajamana actress is having a pool party with her lady friends. She looks stunning in a green bikini.

Get Trolled For Skin Show

Similar to many other actresses, Tanya is subjected to extreme criticism and social media trolling too. One of her followers commented under the picture saying, "I think , now a days cloths r allergy for so girls, ,if her parents see this , how bad they feel 😪"

She Pays No Heed To Haters

Despite receiving immense negative comments for her pictures, the actress continues to share her fun-filled moments on her social media handle. The picture speaks for her and proves that she pays no heed to haters who try to bring her down.

Tanya With Mommy Bear

Tanya loves partying and taking recreational breaks. Not only with friends, but she loves hanging out with family too. A while ago, she shared a picture with her mother from a pool and wrote,"Holidays with mama bear always the best"