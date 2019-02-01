English
    Yajamana Audio Release On February 10, 2019; Darshan To Launch Music With Special Kids

    Already, Darshan's forthcoming film Yajamana's lyrical songs are out and each one of them has garnered millions of views on YouTube. The songs have been setting new records in Sandalwood. The film is scheduled to be released in February this year. The film's trailer is expected to be released soon. The audio release of the film is scheduled to take place on February 10, 2019 in the presence of Darshan and a bunch of special children.

    Yajamana Audio Release On February 10, 2019

    Darshan's fan club in Koramangala are celebrating their one year anniversary on February 10. To make the event special, the club members have arranged for a program in Rakum School. The audio launch will be carried out by visually challenged children in the school. Darshan along with the Yajamana team will be present at the audio launch.

    So far, two tracks from the film have been released. Both Shivanandi and Ondu Munjane became a super hits within few hours since their launch. Shivanandi also became the first Kannada song to be viewed the most number of times within a short span of time.

    Darshan took to Twitter to thanks his fans saying, 'I feel grateful for the kind of love you have displayed for Shivanandi . The new melody Ondu Munjane is for you. Don't forget to give your feedback. #Yajamana #OnduMunjane #NinthaNodoYajamana" - (sic)

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 17:08 [IST]
