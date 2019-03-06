Yajamana Box Office Collection: This Is How Much D Boss' Film Has Collected On Day 6!

Day 6 Treats Yajamana Well

Though Yajamana hasn't earned as well as expected, it has managed to beat the record of Darshan's previous blockbuster Chakaravarti. On day 6, the D Boss latest film has collected around Rs 3 crore at the box office. Yesterday, the movie made a profit somewhere between Rs 5 and 6 crore.

Will It Make Rs 40 crore?

It was earlier said that Yajamana needs to collect a total of Rs 33 crore for a the makers to be on the safe zone. The film has already made Rs 19 crore through pre-release business. In the last few days, it has grossed around Rs 25 crore. Going by Vijaya Karanataka reports, the film has already met the mark , benefiting the makers.

Reasons For Slow Run

Experts are predicting several reasons as to why Yajamana's performance is average and not exceptional. Firstly, the film was released around the time when academic board exams are being conducted. Secondly, there it was only released in Kannada and not in any other language. A few have said that the storyline is repetitive and predictable, which could have possibly affected the collections.

Good Ratings For Yajamana

The film has received good rating on Book My Show. Kannada Filmy Centre tweeted, "#Yajamana received 87% ratings in bookmy show and also trending #1 in India in bookmy show #kgf". Meanwhile, Karnataka Box Office tweeted, "#Yajamana today had very good occupancy especially in B & C centres heading towards excellent collection in 1st week" - (sic)