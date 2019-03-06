English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yajamana Box Office Collection: This Is How Much D Boss' Film Has Collected On Day 6!

    By
    |

    Be it for its powerful dialogues, mind-blowing action sequences or portrayal of strong family sentiments, Darshan's Yajamana has become a mass favorite and there's no secodn thought about it. Prior to its release, the songs and trailer went viral and grabbed immense attention. For today, Yajamana has successfully completed 6 days in the theatres and continues to entertain Challenging Star's fans. The movie which has received a mixed reaction, has nevertheless managed to perform well. If you're wondering how much Darshan's family entertainer has grossed till date, read the complete day 6 box office collection report of Yajamana below!

    Day 6 Treats Yajamana Well

    Though Yajamana hasn't earned as well as expected, it has managed to beat the record of Darshan's previous blockbuster Chakaravarti. On day 6, the D Boss latest film has collected around Rs 3 crore at the box office. Yesterday, the movie made a profit somewhere between Rs 5 and 6 crore.

    Will It Make Rs 40 crore?

    It was earlier said that Yajamana needs to collect a total of Rs 33 crore for a the makers to be on the safe zone. The film has already made Rs 19 crore through pre-release business. In the last few days, it has grossed around Rs 25 crore. Going by Vijaya Karanataka reports, the film has already met the mark , benefiting the makers.

    Reasons For Slow Run

    Experts are predicting several reasons as to why Yajamana's performance is average and not exceptional. Firstly, the film was released around the time when academic board exams are being conducted. Secondly, there it was only released in Kannada and not in any other language. A few have said that the storyline is repetitive and predictable, which could have possibly affected the collections.

    Good Ratings For Yajamana

    The film has received good rating on Book My Show. Kannada Filmy Centre tweeted, "#Yajamana received 87% ratings in bookmy show and also trending #1 in India in bookmy show #kgf". Meanwhile, Karnataka Box Office tweeted, "#Yajamana today had very good occupancy especially in B & C centres heading towards excellent collection in 1st week" - (sic)

    MOST READ : Yajamana Day 5 Box Office Collection: An Average Performance By Darshan Starrer On The Weekday!

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 0:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue