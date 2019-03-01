Yajamana Box Office (Day 1) : Darshan & Rashmika Starrer Opens To A Great Response!

A Big Number On Day 1!

Undoubtedly, Yajamana is one of the biggest releases of 2019. Considering the number of screens and bookings, the film is expected to garner anywhere between Rs 7 & 8 crore on day 1 at the box office.

Good Pre-release Business

D Boss' film has made decent profit through its pre-release business. Cinetrak tweeted, "Cinetrak tweeted, "@dasadarshan 's #Yajamana with a pre release business of ₹19 Crore including Prints & Publicity will need to gross more than ₹33 Crore at Karnataka box office to push the investors into safe zone." - (sic)

Sultan Of Box Office

Darshan is known to be closely associated with Ambareesh's family. Rebel Star's wife Sumlatha tweeted, "Wishing @dasadarshan a thundering success , you will be d boss of box office again with the much awaited #Yajamana ♥️" - (sic)

Sets A New Record

Yajamana has also set a few new records. Apparently, it is the first Kannada movie releasing in more than 10 multiplexes in Hyderabad and Chennai. A fan tweeted, "One show each still good at least Base is expanded. Industry is growing. We need such producers and distributors who take risks. Not like others who are scared. #yajamana" - (sic)