Yajamana Box Office (Day 1) : Darshan & Rashmika Starrer Opens To A Great Response!
Challenging Star Darshan's Yajamana created an immense buzz among the mass ahead of its release and became the talk of the town. The trailer of the film garnered millions of views on YouTube, breaking all the records set by previous Kannada big releases. Besides grabbing a lot of attention for impressive views, the Challenging Star's words seem to have had a huge impact on the viewers. The title song has become the new anthem of the mass and the fans can't stop humming the melodious duet that features Darshan and lead actress Rashmika Mandanna. The film which release today (March 1, 2019), has opened to a good response. Here's how much Yajamana has collected at the box office on day 1!
A Big Number On Day 1!
Undoubtedly, Yajamana is one of the biggest releases of 2019. Considering the number of screens and bookings, the film is expected to garner anywhere between Rs 7 & 8 crore on day 1 at the box office.
Good Pre-release Business
D Boss' film has made decent profit through its pre-release business. Cinetrak tweeted, "Cinetrak tweeted, "@dasadarshan 's #Yajamana with a pre release business of ₹19 Crore including Prints & Publicity will need to gross more than ₹33 Crore at Karnataka box office to push the investors into safe zone." - (sic)
Sultan Of Box Office
Darshan is known to be closely associated with Ambareesh's family. Rebel Star's wife Sumlatha tweeted, "Wishing @dasadarshan a thundering success , you will be d boss of box office again with the much awaited #Yajamana ♥️" - (sic)
Sets A New Record
Yajamana has also set a few new records. Apparently, it is the first Kannada movie releasing in more than 10 multiplexes in Hyderabad and Chennai. A fan tweeted, "One show each still good at least Base is expanded. Industry is growing. We need such producers and distributors who take risks. Not like others who are scared. #yajamana" - (sic)
Watch the space for more latest updates on Yajamana's box office reports!
