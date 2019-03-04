Yajamana Box Office (Day 3) Collections: Darshan Starrer Experiences A Slow Run Over The Weekend
Darshana and Rahmika Mandanna's film Yajamana released last Friday (March 1, 2019). The movie is one of the biggest releases if 2019 and fans have had high expectations from it considering its D Boss' comeback film. The film is however only released in Kannada across India. On the day of its release, a few theaters witnessed shows that were nearly sold out. But, Darshan family entertainer hasn't garnered as much as expected. The film has experienced a slow run over the weekend. Here's a report on Yajamana's day 3 box office collections.
Day 3 Collections
On the day 1, the Darshan starrer reportedly earned around Rs 6.7 crore. Though, it is a decent sum, Yajamana couldn't beat Nata Sarvabhouma, which is still the best opening film of 2019. Meanwhile, Yajamana is expected to have earned between Rs 8 and 9 crore on Day 3.
Day 2 Saw A Boost
Day 2 collections were however better for Rashmika and Darshan action-drama. According to Dekhnews reports, the film has garnered around Rs 9 crore on day 2. The booking experienced a small hike during the weekend.
Pre-release Business
The hype surrounding t he film was so high that the makers made quite the profit even before it hit the theatres. It is said to have made around Rs 19 crore through the pre-release business. Including the print and publicity
Sultan Of Box Office
Darshan is known as the Sultan of box office. His movies have always managed to impress the mass and seldom have ceased to entertain them. Similarly, Yajamana too is believed to provide a boost to Darshan's career. We need to wait and watch how much this latest film of the challenging star will earn totally.
MOST READ : Yajamana Box Office (Day 1) : Darshan & Rashmika Starrer Opens To A Great Response!