Yajamana Box Office (Day 3) Collections: Darshan Starrer Experiences A Slow Run Over The Weekend

Day 3 Collections

On the day 1, the Darshan starrer reportedly earned around Rs 6.7 crore. Though, it is a decent sum, Yajamana couldn't beat Nata Sarvabhouma, which is still the best opening film of 2019. Meanwhile, Yajamana is expected to have earned between Rs 8 and 9 crore on Day 3.

Day 2 Saw A Boost

Day 2 collections were however better for Rashmika and Darshan action-drama. According to Dekhnews reports, the film has garnered around Rs 9 crore on day 2. The booking experienced a small hike during the weekend.

Pre-release Business

The hype surrounding t he film was so high that the makers made quite the profit even before it hit the theatres. It is said to have made around Rs 19 crore through the pre-release business. Including the print and publicity

Sultan Of Box Office

Darshan is known as the Sultan of box office. His movies have always managed to impress the mass and seldom have ceased to entertain them. Similarly, Yajamana too is believed to provide a boost to Darshan's career. We need to wait and watch how much this latest film of the challenging star will earn totally.