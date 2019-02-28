Yajamana Box Office Predictions: Will Darshan's Next Beat Sudeep's Villain? Here's What Figures Say!

Better First Day Collections?

Sudeep and Shivrajkumar's Villain witnessed an impressive box office collection on the first day by grossing around Rs 6.5 crore. Darshan's previous film Tarak made about Rs 8 crore on the first day. Therefore, a bigger first day collection is expected for Yajamana.

Villain Opened With More Screens

Villain was a humongous release which opened with 1,000 screens worldwide. However, Yajamana is said to be released across 8,000 screens. Reports are making rounds that Yajamana's international release is delayed by a week. We need to wait and watch its fate.

Yajamana Breaks Records

What comes across more interesting with respect to Yajamana is the fact that it has become an internet sensation ever since its songs and trailer were launched. Its trailer has set a new record by becoming the most viewed on YouTube. And the songs too have garnered millions of views. We wouldn't be wrong if we said Yajamana has grabbed more attention that Villain.

Darshan Vs Sudeep

Though Villain performed well in the first week, due to lack of word of mouth and negative critic reviews, it failed to impress fans. Eventually, the film lost its momentum and didn't collect as much as expected. However, word of mouth for Yajamana is strong. The fate of the film will be decided in a few hours from now.