Yajamana Completes 25 Days; D Boss Darshan Stands Strong Despite Exams & Elections!

Challenging Star Darshan returned to silver screen after a hiatus. His comeback with Yajamana was one of the most awaited moments for his fans. The actor kept up to the expectations by ensuring his family entertainer appealed to the mass. Yajamana is said to have played a boosting factor in his career. The film which gave us the fresh pairing of Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna and Darshan has successfully completed 25 days in the theatres. D Boss has managed to put up a strong performance despite the academic exams and elections!

Not only has the story with a social cause won fans' appreciation, but the songs from the movie have turned out to be super hits! Recently, Ondu Munjane's video song was launched on YouTube, which garnered lakhs of views within hours beating Nata Sarvabhouma's open the bottle. Also, the overall box office collection of Yajamana has been impressive.

The actor is currently busy with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, Darshan is still seen working on a few films alongside supporting Sumalatha in the campaigning. His participation in politics has turned heads and many have condemned this. Few days ago, a case was booked against a JD(S) MLA for threatening the actor for supporting Ambareesh's family. But D Boss continues to support Appaji's family irrespective of the threats and criticism.