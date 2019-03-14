Yajamana Day 14 Box Office Collection: D Boss Continues To Rule Karnataka! Slow Run In The US

Day 14 Total Collections

Several reports are making rounds saying that Darshan's Yajamana has managed to cross Rs 50 crore at the box office. However, the exact number is unknown. Movie Corners has reported Rs 61 crore as Yajaman's worldwide collection in 14 days.

Limited Budget

Prior to the release, the director of the film Harikrishna had told that there's nothing extraordinary about the film. It is a simple family entertainer which was made with a budget of Rs 18 crore. However, the movie collected Rs 19 crore through its pre-release busi

Slow Run In US

Seems like only Yash's KGF could perform well in the US. Yajamana reportedly hasn't made as much as expected in the west. According to a tweet, it has only collected around $1,664, which is approximately Rs 1.15 lakh.

Has Earned Good Ratings

But, the film has received good ratings on Book My Show. Kannada Filmy Centre tweeted, "#Yajamana received 87% ratings in bookmy show and also trending #1 in India in bookmyshow #kgf". Meanwhile, Karnataka Box Office tweeted, "#Yajamana today had very good occupancy especially in B & C centres heading towards excellent collection in 1st week" - (sic)