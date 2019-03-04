English
    Yajamana Day 4 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Darshan's Film Has Earned On The First Weekday

    Prior to the release of Yajamana, director Harikrishna had revealed that the film was specifically written for Darshan. If you are yet to watch D Boss' latest film, you ought to know that it is a complete mass entertainer and will make you enjoy every bit to your heart's content. Also, for the first time ever, the viewers are witnessing Rashmika and Darshan romance on-screen. Could it get any better? The film opened to a good response and went on to make decent profit over the weekend. If you're wondering how much it has grossed through its first weekday shows, read the complete report below!

    Weekday Collections

    Going by the reports, Yajamana collected around Rs 6.7 on the day of its release. While many thought it would beat Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma, the film ended up becoming the second biggest opening of 2019. Today, being a weekday, the collections are expected to witness a tad bit drop compared to the weekends.

    Day 2 and 3

    The film however managed to gross around Rs 9 crore over the weekend. There was a hike in the number of bookings and many shows were sold out in Mysore. Yajamana also went on to set a new record by becoming the first Kannada film to be released in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

    Will The Makers Touch The Safe Zone?

    The budget of the film is yet be revealed. But, we have learned that Yajamana collected Rs 19 crore through its pre-release business. For the makers to reach the safe zone, it needs to collect around Rs 33 crore in the coming weeks. We need to wait a little longer to know its fate at the box office.

    Near Perfect Film!

    Darshan and Rashmika's Yajamana is a typical mass entertainer with all the desired masala. Despite being a commercial film, it has a social message to give away. D Boss' film is near perfect and can act as a relaxing factor for those of you who are seeking something fun to catch up on.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 0:45 [IST]
