    Yajamana Day 6 Box Office Collection: An Average Performance By Darshan Starrer On The Weekday!

    By
    |

    Darshan and Rashmika Mandanna's Yajamana has been the talk of the town since its release. From youngsters to family persons, everybody was looking forward to this mass film of D Boss'. It did however open to a good response as expected. It even went on to make good profit through pre-release business. Yesterday, on the first weekday and the occasion of Shivaratri, film buffs graced the theatres and cheered the Challenging Star, resulting in good collections. Read the box office report below to know how it has performed on Day 6!

    Day 6 Collections

    Yesterday, Yajamana managed to make a profit of somewhere between Rs 7 and 8 crore as it was a holiday. The bookings experienced a slight hike. However, the second day of the week wasn't as good. Yet, Darshan's film grosses about Rs 6 crore, according Movie Corner reports.

    Puts Up An Average Performance

    The expectations from Yajamana were quite high. Though, this has been the best film of Darshan's so far in terms of its collections at the box office, it couldn't turn out to be the biggest release of 2019. Also, Sudeep's Villain collected more than Yajamana, through its weekend shows. Yajamana's performance as been average.

    Digital Rights Bought My Amazon

    However, Digital rights for Yajamana have been bought by Amazon Prime for a huge sum. Karnataka Box Office tweeted, "#Yajamana Digital rights has been sold to #AmazonPrime for approx 3.75cr..All time 2nd Highest for a Kannada Movie. Satellite rights already has been sold to Suvarna TV(Star group)" - (sic)

    Flop Or Hit?

    Yajamana has received mixed review. While D Boss' fans loved the film, there were a few who disliked it. One of the audience tweeted, "Watched #Yajamana..W*f movie is this. after seeing trailer & its hype I gone to watch but ended up with same freaking build up movie . Tho message was good but for me its totally shit😑.I suggest watch movie only if u are Boss-D fan not for others."- (sic)

    Read more about: yajamana darshan
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 0:40 [IST]
