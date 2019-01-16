Yajamana's First Track Shivanandi Is Highest Viewed On YouTube; Darshan's Song Breaks KGF's Record!

As a present for his beloved fans, challenging star Darshan released the first song of his forthcoming film Yajamana. The track Shivanandi turned out to be a superhit instantly. The Yajamana's first lyrical song received 1 million views within five hours since its launch, becoming the highest viewed on YouTube. Until today, no teaser or song from any Kannada film has got this overwhelming number of views. What comes across more surprising is that Shivanandi has broken even the monster hit KGF's record!

As of now, the lyrical track from Yajamana has received about 2.3 milion views on YouTube. Besides being the highest viewed, the song is also trending at the first spot on Twitter. Last year, 2018, KGF Chapter 1 and Villain's teasers had received the highest number of views, which has been now broken by Shivanandi.

Going by what the fans have to say, seems like a few lines from the track will become the new anthem of the mass. Several celebrities too, who were impressed by the song, congratulated the challenging star and his team.

Rashmika Mandanna Tweeted, "Aww ❤️❤️ thank you . Well here you go first song from #yajamana https://youtu.be/xor-V7Tg9BM Hope you all like it 😁 @dasadarshan @Dbeatsmusik" - (sic) The actress is also featured in the song Shivanandi.

If you are looking for the track and more news with regard to Yajamana's song, follow the hashtags, #Yajamana #YajamanaFirstSong #Shivanandi #Dboss, which are currently trending on the social media site.