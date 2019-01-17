English
    Yajamana's First Track Shivanandi Talks About Darshan In Real Life, Says Lyricist Chethan

    One of the most awaited tracks from challenging star Darshan's forthcoming film Yajamana was released recently. The actor presented his fans with the song Shivanandi on the ocassion of Sankranti. Within a few days since its launch, the lyrical song has received millions of views. Going by what the fans have to say, seems like a few lines from the track will become the new anthem of the mass. The lyricist Chethan revealed that the track actually talks about Darshan in real life.

    Yajamanas Shivanandi Talks About Darshan In Real Life!

    Chethan told First News, one of the main reason for the song to have become such a hit is challenging star Darshan, as penned the song specifically for his fans. I habe presented Darshan in real life through the lyrics of the song"

    Ever since its release, the song has been trending on Twitter. Apparently, Darshan was pretty adamant about Chethan writing the song. The actor has also said that the song Yenammi Yenammi is one of his favorites. Not only the actor, but even the director of Yajamana V. Harikrishna always wanted the lyrics to be written by Chethan.

    Chethan has been the face behind several hit songs of Kannada. However, in Shivanandi, he has added a poetic feel. He has also written a few dialogues for Yajamana.

    The songs have been sung by Kala Bhairava, Santhosh Venky, Shashank Sheshagiri and Chethan Vikas. The film is jointly directed by P Kumar and V Harikrishna. Rashmika Mandanna and Tanya Hoppe are the lead actresses.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 17:20 [IST]
