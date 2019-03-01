English
    Yajamana Has Nothing Extraordinary Says Harikrishna; But The Fans Have A Different Opinion!

    Music director V Harikrishna made his directorial debut with Yajamana. He has co-directed the film with P Kumaran and is highly appreciated by the audience for delivering good work. The Darshan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer released in India today. Rashmika Mandanna as Kaveri is one of the most talked about factors of the film. Ever since the first show was screened, fans have been celebrating D Boss' comeback as they can't contain their excitement! While Harikrishna says Yajamana has nothing extraordinary to offer, the fans have a different opinion!

    Yajamana Has Nothing Extraordinary Says Harikrishna

    The director-musician told in an interview with Times of India, "For starters, I want to clarify that we have not set out to do anything extraordinary. Yajamana is a clean entertainer with the right amounts of action, comedy, romance and drama that will appeal to family audiences. Apart from the fact that it is my film, Yajamana has a strong story and message for society."

    "Cinematographer Sreesha Kuduvalli's visuals are a highlight and the two tones he has used in different parts of the film are noteworthy. The songs by Harikrishna are an added bonus. Most importantly, you will see a variation in my dialogue delivery.", he further added. Meanwhile, here's what the fans have to say,

    @Dbossfangowda- "@dasadarshan boss simply super awesome. Lovely fantastic super josh..Watching continue shows love u boss..Banda banda #yajamana. Urkondu uekondu saytirorge boss kotru free medicine..@Dcompany171 @thoogudeepateam @Kkbdfa" - (sic)

    "@Dbeatsmusik @harimonium just watched #yajamana. What a screen play . #Dboss steals the show with his massive screen presence. One of the best commercial entertainer in recent times.#YajamanaReview #SuperHitYajamana" - (sic)

    "Concept of globalization is neatly written & executed by @harimonium and #Pkumar. @dasadarshan's one man show, he looks awesome on screen. We can witness vintage Darshan on screen after a very long time.Comedy worked out well." - (sic)

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
