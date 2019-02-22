Yajamana: Here Are The 5 Things Challenging Star Darshan's Fans Can Expect From Him Next Film!

Day 1 Collections

After Yash's KGF and Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma, Darshan's Yajamana is the next big release Sandalwood would be witnessing. Considering the amount of hype revolving the movie, the fans can expect a huge collection at the box office on the first day.

Darshan is one such Kannada actor with a huge fan following. His work in the films is recognised worldwide. Being called the Sultan of the box office, his film Yajamana should set a new record, and that's what his fans are wishing for. Compared to D Boss' previous movies, Yajamana is expected to earn better.

Southern Film Industry's Opinion

In a recent interview, Darshan made it clear that Yajamana will not be dubbed in other languages unlike other films. Yet, the film has managed to grab attention of other Southern Film industries. The film is expected to perform well in other regions too. Fans aren't hesitating to say that it would be a worldwide hit.

Entertainment Is A Must

There is no doubt that Yajamana will include all the factors one would look forward to in a family entertainer. The film is going to be power-packed with interesting dialogues, impressive music, heart-warming emotions and fighting sequences. Two of the dialogues from Yajamana's trailer have already gone viral.

A Boost To Darshan's Career

Also, there is a lot of expectation from Yajamana in terms of it boosting Darshan's career. Though his movies in the recent past performed extremely well in the first week, they eventually failed to do well at the box office. Fans are hoping for a boost in D Boss' career with Yajamana.