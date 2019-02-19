Yajamana Is A Film Specifically Written For Darshan Says Director Harikrishna!

D Boss Darshan fans have been waiting with much excitement for the release of Yajamana. The hype regarding the family entertainer has set high expectations. The trailer and songs of the movie have broken the internet by garnering millions of views. Yajamana is all set to release on March 1, 2019. An advance booking for the film is starting this weekend (February 23, 2019). Ahead of the release, director of the film Harikrishna has said that Yajamana is a film written for Darshan.

Harikrishna has established himself as one of the most successful music composers of Sandalwood. When asked about his directorial debut he said, "When I came to the industry, I wanted to be a director. But fate had other plans for me and I ended up in music. In my years in the Kannada film industry, I have worked closely with stalwarts like Hamsalekha and V Ravichandran, which helped me understand the language of films better."

He further added, "Over the years, my interest in turning director had begun to wane. But when the story of Yajamana came up, which I have co-written, I knew that I had to take the next step,". The film also stars the Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna and Crazy Star Ravichandran. The trailer gives a glimpse of the father-son bond showcased in the film.

MOST READ : KGF Hindi Version To Premiere On TV On This Day! Yash Fans Can Catch Him On Small Screen Soon

And, reports are making rounds that Dhananjay aka Mitay Suri has a special role in the film and he'll only be appearing for a short while. The actor himself has said that he's playing a prominent role in Yajamana.