Yajamana Movie Review: Live Updates On Darshan & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer!

A Complete Family Entertainer

Yajamana is a combination of various factors. There is action, emotions, romance and more. The film also stars the Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna and Crazy Star Ravichandran. The trailer gives a glimpse of the father-son bond showcased in the film, which is something you have to look out for!

First Kannada Film In This Region!

Darshan starrer will be the first Kannada film to release in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The theatre which is screening the film in Anantapur tweeted, "Dear Patrons, For the first time in #Anantapur we are planning to screen a Kannada movie #Yajamaana starring #Darshan and #Rashmika which will be releasing this March 1st. Bookings to open soon...#YajamanaFromMarch1st @SVCINEMAX" - (sic)

Kaveri Is One Of The Highlights

Rashmika will be seen playing the role of a village girl Kaveri. This is how she describes her character, "The character of Kaveri, I portray in Yajamana is loud with a lot of energy. During the shooting of the film, I would feel so exhausted at the end of the day, but all that hard work reflects onscreen as well."

NO Counter Dialogues!

When asked about the two dialogues from the film that went viral, Darshan said, "I had warned my writers against any kind of counter dialogues in the script. I had even told them that they would be held responsible if they incorporated such dialogues."