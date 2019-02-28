Yajamana Movie Review: Live Updates On Darshan & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer!
Darshan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Yajamana is finally releasing today! After a long wait, the Challenging Star is all set to entertain his fans. As of now, people have been highly excited about the family entertainer. Consisting of a star ensemble, the film is believed to be made especially for the mass audience. Also, for the first time ever, fans will get to witness Rashmika and Darshan's chemistry on-screen. The film has been shot in some of the most beautiful locations across Karnataka and abroad.
While you are eagerly waiting to watch D Boss' film, here are a few things about the film you ought to know!
A Complete Family Entertainer
Yajamana is a combination of various factors. There is action, emotions, romance and more. The film also stars the Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna and Crazy Star Ravichandran. The trailer gives a glimpse of the father-son bond showcased in the film, which is something you have to look out for!
First Kannada Film In This Region!
Darshan starrer will be the first Kannada film to release in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The theatre which is screening the film in Anantapur tweeted, "Dear Patrons, For the first time in #Anantapur we are planning to screen a Kannada movie #Yajamaana starring #Darshan and #Rashmika which will be releasing this March 1st. Bookings to open soon...#YajamanaFromMarch1st @SVCINEMAX" - (sic)
Kaveri Is One Of The Highlights
Rashmika will be seen playing the role of a village girl Kaveri. This is how she describes her character, "The character of Kaveri, I portray in Yajamana is loud with a lot of energy. During the shooting of the film, I would feel so exhausted at the end of the day, but all that hard work reflects onscreen as well."
NO Counter Dialogues!
When asked about the two dialogues from the film that went viral, Darshan said, "I had warned my writers against any kind of counter dialogues in the script. I had even told them that they would be held responsible if they incorporated such dialogues."
MOST READ : Yajamana To Become The Next Monster Hit After KGF In Karnataka; Reasons That Justify Film's Success!