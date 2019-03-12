Yajamana On Its Way To Break KGF's Record! Will Yash Lose To Darshan In The Race?

Darshan & Yash In The Race

Until a while ago, KGF's was the highest viewed Kannada trailer on YouTube. When Yajamana launched its trailer, it went viral immediately. And now, Yajamana's trailer is on its way break KGF's record. There is only a difference of 1.7 lakh views between these two trailers.

Total Views For KGF's Trailer

KGF Chapter 1s trailer was first launched on November 8, 2018. Till date, it has garnered 1,86,22,618 views on YouTube. That is a total of 1.8 crore! As of now, it is the most viewed Kannada movie trailer on YouTube. No trailer had ever received these many views!

Yajamana To Break The Record?

Just when we thought nothing could beat KGF's record, Yajamana made an entry. The trailer was an instant hit among D Boss' fans, which is headed towards possibly grossing the highest views on YouTube for a Kannada movie trailer. It was first launched on November 9, 2018 and has collected a total of 1,24,49,166 views on YouTube.

KGF Rules Overall

Though Yajamana's trailer is on par with KGF, the latter still remains on the top for other reasons. Firstly, KGF has successfully completed 75 days and continues to run successfully in a few theatres. Also, it has grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide. And, its song Gali Gali in the Hindi version has received the highest number of views for a regional dubbed song.