Yajamana Pre-release Business: Impressive Collections Prior To The Release! Details Inside

Though Challenging Star Darshan has given Sandalwood some of the biggest hits, Yajamana is expected to the best among all. For several reasons, this family entertainer has become one of the most looked forward to films of 2019. Besides impressing the mass, the movie is considered to have the ability to perform extremely well at the box office. However, Yajamana has already witnessed some impressive collections through its pre-release business. The profit collected includes both print and publicity.

Cinetrak tweeted, "@dasadarshan 's #Yajamana with a pre release business of ₹19 Crore including Prints & Publicity will need to gross more than ₹33 Crore at Karnataka box office to push the investors into safe zone." - (sic) Darshan's previous film Tarak collected close to Rs 8 crore on the day of its release. We need to wait and watch if Yajamana can beat that number.

Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma made Rs 22 crore through its pre-release business. But, due to poor word of mouth, the collections faded eventually. Though Yajamana's pre-release collections are lesser, experts are suggesting that the film will open to a great response and would gross impressive sum.

According to First News Kannada reports, Yajamana would be releasing across international theatres on March 8, 2019. It will be screened in more than 40 centres in the regions of America and Canada. Tomorrow, the film will release across 800 screens in India alone.