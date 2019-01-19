English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yajamana’s Second Song Ondu Munjane Creates A New Record! Darshan Thanks His Fans

    By
    |

    Challenging Star Darshan's second song from his upcoming film Yajamana has managed to create immense buzz among his fans. Ondu Munjane, which was released today (January 19, 2019) has broken the record set by its previous song Shivanandi. While the first song received millions of views of views within few hours since its launch, the second track has managed to beat it by becoming the most trending on YouTube in a lesser time span. The Yajamana's actor took to his Twitter handle to thank his fans for making it a huge success. Here's what he has to say about the milestone Ondu Munjane has achieved...

    1 Lakh Views Within 7 Minutes

    The second track from Yajamana Ondu Mujane broke the record set by Shivanandi within a few minutes of its release. Darshan's new romantic song garnered 1 Lakh views within 7 minutes. Shivanandi had received half a million views in two hours.

    43 Thousand Views In 300K Views!

    While the track got about 1 Lakh views within 7 minutes, it managed to achieve 3 Lakh views in 43 minutes since its launch. The song has been highly appreciated for becoming one of the most viewed on YouTube!

    Shivanandi Hits 5 Million Views!

    Meanwhile, the song Shivanandi has garnered 5 million views in four days. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, the song was trending on the top spot for three continuous days. The song is currently on the third spot.

    Darshan Thanks His Fans

    Darshan took to Twitter to thanks his fans saying, ‘I feel grateful for the kind of love you have displayed for Shivanandi . The new melody Ondu Munjane is for you. Don't forget to give your feedback. #Yajamana #OnduMunjane #NinthaNodoYajamana" - (sic)

    MOST READ : Darshan Presents Yajamana's Track Shivanandi To Fans On Sankranti; Trends On Twitter & YouTube!

    Read more about: darshan yajamana
    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 23:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue