Yajamana’s Second Song Ondu Munjane Creates A New Record! Darshan Thanks His Fans

1 Lakh Views Within 7 Minutes

The second track from Yajamana Ondu Mujane broke the record set by Shivanandi within a few minutes of its release. Darshan's new romantic song garnered 1 Lakh views within 7 minutes. Shivanandi had received half a million views in two hours.

43 Thousand Views In 300K Views!

While the track got about 1 Lakh views within 7 minutes, it managed to achieve 3 Lakh views in 43 minutes since its launch. The song has been highly appreciated for becoming one of the most viewed on YouTube!

Shivanandi Hits 5 Million Views!

Meanwhile, the song Shivanandi has garnered 5 million views in four days. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, the song was trending on the top spot for three continuous days. The song is currently on the third spot.

Darshan Thanks His Fans

Darshan took to Twitter to thanks his fans saying, ‘I feel grateful for the kind of love you have displayed for Shivanandi . The new melody Ondu Munjane is for you. Don't forget to give your feedback. #Yajamana #OnduMunjane #NinthaNodoYajamana" - (sic)