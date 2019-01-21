English
    Yajamana's Shivanandi Sets A New Record! Darshan's New Song Beats Kirik Party's Viral Track

    Darshan's upcoming film Yajamana has managed to create a lot of buzz already. So far, two tracks from the film have been released. Both Shivanandi and Ondu Munjane became a super hits within few hours since their launch. Shivanandi also became the first Kannada song to be viewed the most number of times within a short span of time. And now, the same song has set a new record by beating Kirik Party's famous track Belageddu, which had gone viral! Darshan's Shivanandi has turned out to be the most liked Kannada song on Youtube!

    Yajamanas Shivanandi Sets A New Record!

    In 2016, when Kirik Party was released, the romantic song Belageddu became the anthem of the youngsters. The song over the years has garnerned 72 million views and has been liked 245 thousand times. While Shivanandi has beat that record by receiving 250 thousand likes and 13 thousand dislikes.

    The second track from Yajamana Ondu Mujane broke the record set by Shivanandi within a few minutes of its release. Darshan's new romantic song garnered 1 Lakh views within 7 minutes. Shivanandi had received half a million views in two hours. 

    Darshan took to Twitter to thanks his fans saying, 'I feel grateful for the kind of love you have displayed for Shivanandi . The new melody Ondu Munjane is for you. Don't forget to give your feedback. #Yajamana #OnduMunjane #NinthaNodoYajamana" - (sic)

