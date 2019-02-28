Yajamana To Become The Next Monster Hit After KGF In Karnataka; Reasons That Justify Film's Success!
Last year, the entire nation was startled by the great success of KGF Chapter 1. Not just in India, but people from across the world watched and talked about it. Having released in five languages, Yash's film made a huge profit at the box office. After successfully completing 50 days in the theatre, the movie is headed towards hitting a century. Amidst all the KGF buzz, Darshan's Yajamana is another hot topic that we are hearing about. The movie will release tomorrow (March 1, 2019) across India. Unlike KGF, Yajamana is not dubbed in any other language besides Kannada. Yet, fans are highly anticipating the release of this family entertainer. Is Yajamana on its way to become the next monster hit after KGF? Here are the reasons that justify the film's success.
A Fresh Pairing
Though Yash fans saw their favorite opposite Srinidhi Shetty and it was a fresh pairing, Kannadiga fans seem to be more excited about Darshan and Rashmika's jodi. Darshan is one of the biggest stars of Sandalwood and we just can't get enough of Rashmika! Therefore, Yajamana's lead pair has caught more attention.
A Mass Entertainer
Yajamana is a film made specifically for the Kannada mass. One, the film is not being dubbed in other languages and two, it is a total mass and family entertainer. Seems like Yajamana fever might reduce KGF fad a tad bit.
Better Social Media Views
KGF Chapter 1 did not have a trailer. Only the teaser was launched prior to its release. Meanwhile, Yajamana's trailer went viral within a few minutes after its launch garnering millions of views. If a trailer could create this magic, we wonder what the movie has to offer us!
Action Vs Emotions
We wouldn't be wrong if we said KGF wasn't a complete mass movie. The film consisted of various facets and action was the prominent one of all. Yajamana, on the other hand, will appeal to the audience on an emotional level with a message to give away.
Do you think Yajamana will be the next monster hit? Let us know in the comments below
