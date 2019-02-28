Yajamana To Become The Next Monster Hit After KGF In Karnataka; Reasons That Justify Film's Success!

A Fresh Pairing

Though Yash fans saw their favorite opposite Srinidhi Shetty and it was a fresh pairing, Kannadiga fans seem to be more excited about Darshan and Rashmika's jodi. Darshan is one of the biggest stars of Sandalwood and we just can't get enough of Rashmika! Therefore, Yajamana's lead pair has caught more attention.

A Mass Entertainer

Yajamana is a film made specifically for the Kannada mass. One, the film is not being dubbed in other languages and two, it is a total mass and family entertainer. Seems like Yajamana fever might reduce KGF fad a tad bit.

Better Social Media Views

KGF Chapter 1 did not have a trailer. Only the teaser was launched prior to its release. Meanwhile, Yajamana's trailer went viral within a few minutes after its launch garnering millions of views. If a trailer could create this magic, we wonder what the movie has to offer us!

Action Vs Emotions

We wouldn't be wrong if we said KGF wasn't a complete mass movie. The film consisted of various facets and action was the prominent one of all. Yajamana, on the other hand, will appeal to the audience on an emotional level with a message to give away.