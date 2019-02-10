English
    Yajamana’s Trailer Out! Darshan’s Film Breaks KGF’s Record In Less Than An Hour; Watch Here!

    By
    |

    Yajamana is another big Kannada release of 2019. Starring D Boss Darshan, the family entertainer has already grabbed a lot of attention with its impressive tracks. Two days back, the Challenging Star himself took to Twitter to announce that the first trailer of the film would be released today (February 10, 2019). And, within an hour of its launch, Yajamana's trailer has managed to beat the record set by Yash's KGF!

    WATCH! Yajamana’s Trailer Out; Breaks KGF’s Record

    While KGF has received 1 million views in an hour, Yajamana achieved that number within 55 minutes. This makes Darshan's new film trailer one of the most viewed on YouTube. Not only that, but it has been trending on top on social media sites, too.

    D Boss Darshan took to Twitter to thank his co-star Rashmika Mandanna for all the support. She responded saying, "Thank YOU so much sir for the love and support through the film..it was a pleasure working with you 😁 and I can't wait for the release..♥️ I hope all the hard work really pays off.. 😁#YajamanaFromMarch1" - (sic)

    Meanwhile, the title track has broken the Internet by receiving over 5 million views in the last five days. The Yajamana's first lyrical song received 1 million views within five hours since its launch, becoming the highest viewed on YouTube. Until today, no teaser or song from any Kannada film has got this overwhelming number of views. The film is all set to release on March 1, 2019. Watch the space for more latest updates and have a look at Yajamana's trailer below!

    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 22:50 [IST]
