Yajamana Trailer To Be Out On Feb 10; Title Song Continues To Trend On Top! Darshan Thanks Fans

After Nata Sarvabhouma, Sandalwood fans are eagerly looking forward to watching D Boss Darshan's family entertainer Yajamana. The songs from the film have already garnered immense attention. The title song Nintha Nodu Yajamana has been trending on top for three consecutive days ever since its launch. Yesterday, the Challenging Star himself took to his Twitter handle to announce that the trailer of Yajamana will released on February 10, 2019.

He tweeted, "Thanks for all the love & praises for #Yajamana Songs. It has increased our responsibility. Trailer would be released on 10th Feb at 10 AM 😊 Always grateful for your Unconditional love & Support. #NinthaNodoYajamana #KannadAllaKannada #YajamanaTrailer10Feb. Nimma Dasa Darshan" - (sic)

Meanwhile, the title track has broken the Internet by receiving over 3 million views in the last three days. It has also been trending on social media sites. The song, which consists of the simplest of lyrics, basically describing the qualities of Yajamana, gives you a glimpse of behind the scenes from the shoot. It showcases the father-son bond shared between Devaraj and Darshan. Rashmika Mandanna is seen being chirpy as always.

The song has been directed by Santhosh Anand Ram and voiced by sensational singer Vijay Prakash. The film is produced by Shailaja Nag and is currently in its pre-production stage. As per reports, Yajamana is expected to hit the theatres next month (March, 2019).