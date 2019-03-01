Yajamana Twitter Review; Here's What The Fans Feel About Darshan's Family Entertainer!
Yajamana is finally here! The much-awaited film of Darshan's released today (March 1, 2019) across 8000 screens in India. Being one of the biggest Kannada releases so far, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Tanya Hope, Devaraj, Dhananjay and more celebrities. It is the first film of D Boss' in 2019 and the actor is returning to cinema after a year and a half. Also, the audience will get to witness Rashmika and Darshan's chemistry, which is indeed a sight considering how good both the actors are. While you anticipate what Yajamana has in store to offer, read Twitter review below to know what the fans have to say!
@Sharath
"YajaMana is a commercial family entertainer with a good message to society.Vintage @dasadarshan is back with his dialogues, looks and acting.@iamRashmika, thakooranup, Devraj are opt and acted well.Comedy works big time. Go for it. My rating 4 out 5." - (sic)
@Geethamadam
"This is why you got for a First Day First Show, listen to the whistles for @iamRashmika madam's introduction. Loved the massy steps in the introduction scene. Too good #PaisaVasool #Yajamana #RashmikaMandanna" - (sic)
@NaveenY70093442
"#Yajamana same old story.Buildups.1st half torture.Dont know why kannada actors accepting meaning less stories 1.5/5" - (sic)
@cineloka
"No matter how much the villains brag about their power, it is the hero who wins at the end. Think before you question the man".Powerful Dialogues Elevate Mass Sequences to the Core. THEY CALL HIM MASS #ChallengingStar #Yajamana - (sic)
@vijaykalyana13
"#Yajamana..Laggy second Half. One time watch..Final verdict - 2.5 / 5" - (sic)
tv9kannada
"#Yajamana : Most Expected Movie Yajamana Release. Good Response From Fans. Challenging Star #Darshan Fans Mass Celebration At Theater.#YajamanaMovie #DarshanFansCelebration #ChallengingStarDarshan" - (sic)
