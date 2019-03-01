Yajamana Twitter Review; Here's What The Fans Feel About Darshan's Family Entertainer!

@Sharath

"YajaMana is a commercial family entertainer with a good message to society.Vintage @dasadarshan is back with his dialogues, looks and acting.@iamRashmika, thakooranup, Devraj are opt and acted well.Comedy works big time. Go for it. My rating 4 out 5." - (sic)

@Geethamadam

"This is why you got for a First Day First Show, listen to the whistles for @iamRashmika madam's introduction. Loved the massy steps in the introduction scene. Too good #PaisaVasool #Yajamana #RashmikaMandanna" - (sic)

@NaveenY70093442

"#Yajamana same old story.Buildups.1st half torture.Dont know why kannada actors accepting meaning less stories 1.5/5" - (sic)

@cineloka

"No matter how much the villains brag about their power, it is the hero who wins at the end. Think before you question the man".Powerful Dialogues Elevate Mass Sequences to the Core. THEY CALL HIM MASS #ChallengingStar #Yajamana - (sic)

@vijaykalyana13

"#Yajamana..Laggy second Half. One time watch..Final verdict - 2.5 / 5" - (sic)

tv9kannada

"#Yajamana : Most Expected Movie Yajamana Release. Good Response From Fans. Challenging Star #Darshan Fans Mass Celebration At Theater.#YajamanaMovie #DarshanFansCelebration #ChallengingStarDarshan" - (sic)