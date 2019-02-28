Yajamana Twitter Review; Here's What The Fans Feel About Darshan's Family Entertainer!

Yajamana is finally here! The much-awaited film of Darshan's released today (March 1, 2019) across 8000 screens in India. Being one of the biggest Kannada releases so far, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Tanya Hope, Devaraj, Dhananjay and more celebrities. It is the first film of D Boss' in 2019 and the actor is returning to cinema after a yeah and a half. Also, the audience will get to witness Rashmika and Darshan's chemistry, which is indeed a sight considering how good both the actors are. While you anticipate what Yajamana has in store to offer, read Twitter review below to know what the fans have to say!