Yajamana Box Office Collections (Week 1): Darshan’s Film Makes A Solid Impact
In 2017, actor Darshan gave strong proof os his tar power when his action-drama Tarak opened to a good response at the box office and ended up being fairly successful. The film, directed by Prakash, also featured Shruti Hariharan and Shanvi in the lead. At present 'D Boss' is in the limelight owing to his latest film Yajamana which hit screens on March 1, 2019 and opened to a decent response at the box office. It managed to hold its down in the following in the following days and ended Week 1 on a fair note.
Here is the complete report.
Week 1 Collections
According to the latest trade estimates, Yajamana collected between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore at the Karnataka box office on Thursday (March 7, 2019) and remained fairly stable. Its total Week 1 gross stands at nearly Rs 28 crore.
Good But Not Exceptional
While the figures are quite respectable, they could have been a lot higher given Darshan's popularity amongst the masses. The general feeling is that it has not done as well as expected as it has released at a time when the school examinations are just around the corner. The mixed reactions to the screenplay and storyline too seem to have taken a toll on the overall performance.
In The Green
Yajamana has managed to earn profits despite the relatively slow run. While the producer refused to reveal the exact figures, he claimed that the film entered the profit zone on Tuesday (March 5, 2019) itself.
The Exact Words
"I cannot reveal the numbers at this point of time neither I want to speculate figures. All I can say is that Yajamana has turned out to be the biggest opener of Darshan's career. And it has got six-seven per cent of profits in just five days," added the producer.
To Conclude...
As there are no big releases this week, Yajamana is likely to remain the king of the box office for the next few days as well. All in all, Darshan fans have plenty to cheer about. Enough said!
