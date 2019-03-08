Yajamana Box Office Collections (Week 1): Darshan’s Film Makes A Solid Impact

Week 1 Collections

According to the latest trade estimates, Yajamana collected between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore at the Karnataka box office on Thursday (March 7, 2019) and remained fairly stable. Its total Week 1 gross stands at nearly Rs 28 crore.

Good But Not Exceptional

While the figures are quite respectable, they could have been a lot higher given Darshan's popularity amongst the masses. The general feeling is that it has not done as well as expected as it has released at a time when the school examinations are just around the corner. The mixed reactions to the screenplay and storyline too seem to have taken a toll on the overall performance.

In The Green

Yajamana has managed to earn profits despite the relatively slow run. While the producer refused to reveal the exact figures, he claimed that the film entered the profit zone on Tuesday (March 5, 2019) itself.

The Exact Words

"I cannot reveal the numbers at this point of time neither I want to speculate figures. All I can say is that Yajamana has turned out to be the biggest opener of Darshan's career. And it has got six-seven per cent of profits in just five days," added the producer.

To Conclude...

As there are no big releases this week, Yajamana is likely to remain the king of the box office for the next few days as well. All in all, Darshan fans have plenty to cheer about. Enough said!