Yash's Auditor Targeted By Income Tax Officials; Actor To Visit IT Office For Further Verification!

A few days, Income Tax raid at the residence of Sandalwood actor and producers came across as a shocker. In the 3-day-long raid, Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar, Yash and Sudeep were interrogated. Following the raid, it was revealed that Yash has a loan of Rs 30 Crores from two different banks and the offcials reportedly acquired diamond, platinum and gold at the KGF star's residence. According to Filmibeat Kannada's reports, the Income Tax officials conducted a raid at Yash's auditor's office yesterday!

Apparently, the IT officials visited Yash's auditor Basavaraj's office to look into documents regarding the actor's property and assests. The raid took place last night. Also, Yash has received a notice for further verification. He will have to go to the Income Tax office in Bengaluru to provide details associted with the records acquired during the raid.

Not only Yash, but actor Sudeep is also reported to be visiting the IT office today. Previously, Puneeth Rajkumar and his brother Shivarajkumar were called in for further verification. Puneeth, who spoke to media after meeting with the officials, refused to give out any detail regarding the procedure.

Simlar to Puneeth, Shivarajkumar too was hesitant to talk about the raid. Durig an interaction with the media after the raid, Shivarajkumar said, "I am only an actor and I am not much aware of the procedure. My manager and accountant will be looking into it"

MOST READ : Ellide Illeethanka's Haripriya Shares Pictures From Her Haldi Shastra! Bride-to-be Looks Radiant

According to the news reports, about Rs 109 Crores worth of unrecorded property and assets were found collectively during the raid. However, they are yet to reveal how much of the total property belongs to each actor and producer.