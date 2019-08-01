Yash Beats Puneeth Rajkumar, Darshan & Sudeep! Here's What The KGF Actor Has Achieved

Yash Beats Sudeep, Darshan & Puneeth

KGF actor Yash has achieved a new milestone with the help of his fans. He has achieved 1 million followers on Instagram, becoming the highest-followed Kannada actor. His fans are ecstatic to learn that their favorite actor has beat superstars such as Sudeep, Darshan and Puneeth Rajkumar.

Puneeth Is Next Highest-Followed Celeb

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar also has an impressive number of followers on Instagram. He's the second highest-followed Kannada actor on this social media platform. He has a total of 717 thousand followers. We can soon expect him to hit a million too!

Sudeep In Third Spot

Sudeep isn't as active on Instagram as he is on Twitter. Still, he has over 450 thousand followers, making it to the third spot. However, he holds an upper hand on Twitter and often interacts with fans.

Darshan Is Next On The List

Challenging Star Darshan has over 261 thousand followers on Instagram. The actor, mostly, uses his account to share pictures from his travel and film sets, with fans. However, he has several fan clubs on this platform that keep us informed about his movies and other projects.