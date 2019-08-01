English
    Yash Beats Puneeth Rajkumar, Darshan & Sudeep! Here's What The KGF Actor Has Achieved

    There's no dearth of talent in Sandalwood. In the past few years, it has also seen a massive change in terms of content and new talent. However, some actors from the Kannada industry continue to remain at the top and have become a favorite among the fans over the years. Yash is one of the actors, who rose to immense popularity in the past few years. And now, he's beat senior actors such as Puneeth Rajkumar, Darshan and Sudeep! Read further to know what the KGF actor has achieved!

    Yash Beats Sudeep, Darshan & Puneeth

    KGF actor Yash has achieved a new milestone with the help of his fans. He has achieved 1 million followers on Instagram, becoming the highest-followed Kannada actor. His fans are ecstatic to learn that their favorite actor has beat superstars such as Sudeep, Darshan and Puneeth Rajkumar.

    Puneeth Is Next Highest-Followed Celeb

    Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar also has an impressive number of followers on Instagram. He's the second highest-followed Kannada actor on this social media platform. He has a total of 717 thousand followers. We can soon expect him to hit a million too!

    Sudeep In Third Spot

    Sudeep isn't as active on Instagram as he is on Twitter. Still, he has over 450 thousand followers, making it to the third spot. However, he holds an upper hand on Twitter and often interacts with fans.

    Darshan Is Next On The List

    Challenging Star Darshan has over 261 thousand followers on Instagram. The actor, mostly, uses his account to share pictures from his travel and film sets, with fans. However, he has several fan clubs on this platform that keep us informed about his movies and other projects.

