Yash Beats Sudeep & Darshan, Becoming The Highest Followed Sandalwood Actor On Instagram After KGF!

KGF is not only the biggest Kannada Film so far, but is also considered to be a landmark in the history of Sandalwood. Through this film, the industry came to be known worldwide. Undoubtedly, the movie turned the lead actor Yash's life around. After KGF Chapter 1, Yash has become the highest followed Sandalwood actor on Instagram! He has even top actors such as Sudeep and Darshan with hundreds and thousands of followers. What comes across as more interesting is the fact that Radhika Pandit is the only person Yash follows on Instagram!

As of today, Rocking Star Yash has over six lakh followers on Instagram with mere 24 posts. Kiccha Sudeep has close to four lakh followers and till date has shared a total of 73 posts with his fans.

Meanwhile, Darshan has around 1.9 lakh followers with 77 posts shared on his handle.

It is quite possible that Yash gained a huge number of followers after KGF as it was a pan-Indian release. The film performed exceptionally well across different regions within India and abroad. According to the reports, KGF has grossed over Rs 240 crore worldwide!

Advent of social media sites has helped in bridging the gap between the fans and the stars. Several celebrities choose to keep their fans posted through such platforms. They have also gained immense fan following through the same.