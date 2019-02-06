Yash Buys Property In His Home Town; Does It Have Anything To Do With The Recent IT Raid?

Though Rocking Star Yash had established himself as a brilliant actor and gained a huge fan base, KGF Chapter 1 was a game-changer for him. Going by the latest reports, his latest action-drama is heading towards the 300 crore club. KGF Chapter 1 has set several new records. The success of the movie grabbed a lot of attention worldwide. Rumours were also making rounds that one of the reasons for the Income Tax raid at Yash's residence was his latest film's box office collections. However, paying no heed to such speculations, Yash has gone ahead and bought a property in his hometown in Hasan.

Yash was born in Hasan but brought up in Mysore. In most of the interviews, the actor has expressed his desire to spend time in his hometown. Hence, the actor has bought a house in Vidhyanagar, which is spread across a 68*70 plot. Not only that, he has also purchased 80 acres of land, which is 20 km away from his new house.

According to First News Kannada reports, Yash had visited Hasan last week to have a look at his new property. Apparently, wife Radhika Pandit is also excited to see their new house. It is also learnt that Yash wishes to start a farm in the 80 acres of land.

Yash was one of the actors targetted during the Sandalwood Income Tax raid. News reports said that Yash has a whopping Rs 30 crores loan on him from a bank, and also diamond, platinum, gold and silver had been acquired from his residence.

He made a statement saying he's not worried about the raid at his residence and said that the officials were only doing their job. However, the actor was later subjected to enquiry with regard to the acquisition of certain properties.