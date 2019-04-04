Yash & Darshan Enter Politics For Personal Benefits? Reasons Why They Could Be Supporting Sumalatha
Yash and Darshan's active participation in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections has turned heads. From politicians to common people, everybody is wondering what these actors' intentions are. They have surprised their fans further by putting their respective film schedules on hold for over two weeks to support Sumalatha Ambareesh. These Sandalwood actors despite being threatened and attacked, continue to stand strong without budging. This is making everyone wonder if Yash and Darshan have entered politics for their personal reasons! Here are a few possible reasons why they could be supporting Sumalatha Ambareesh.
Paying Back Appaji
Is it a known fact that both Darshan and Yash were very dear to the late actor Dr Ambareesh. He had helped them in both their personal and professional lives. After his demise, these top stars of Sandalwood stars might be supporting Sumalatha only to pay back Ambareesh for helping them through difficulties.
To Increase Fan Base
Rebel Star Ambareesh has a huge fan base in the regions of Mandya and Mysore. Considering the reputation Yash and Darshan hold, supporting Sumalatha could help them widen their fan base further in these regions. Besides movies, politics is the only other way to gather fans' support.
For Yash's Stable Career
Unlike other actors, Yash made his way into Sandalwood through hard work. Though he has no film background or support from the industry, he's managed to gather a huge fan base over the years. Therefore, speculations are making rounds that Yash could be actively involved in Sumalatha's campaign as Ambareesh's legacy would help him establish a stronger hold in the industry.
The Next Head Of Sandalwood
After Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh, there has been a lot of talk around who would emerge as the next head of Sandalwood. It has been said that Sumalatha's win can provide more clarity on this as some of the biggest stars are backing her up. It seems like this is one of the reasons Yash and Darshan are supporting Ambareesh's family.
