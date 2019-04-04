Yash & Darshan Enter Politics For Personal Benefits? Reasons Why They Could Be Supporting Sumalatha

Paying Back Appaji

Is it a known fact that both Darshan and Yash were very dear to the late actor Dr Ambareesh. He had helped them in both their personal and professional lives. After his demise, these top stars of Sandalwood stars might be supporting Sumalatha only to pay back Ambareesh for helping them through difficulties.

To Increase Fan Base

Rebel Star Ambareesh has a huge fan base in the regions of Mandya and Mysore. Considering the reputation Yash and Darshan hold, supporting Sumalatha could help them widen their fan base further in these regions. Besides movies, politics is the only other way to gather fans' support.

For Yash's Stable Career

Unlike other actors, Yash made his way into Sandalwood through hard work. Though he has no film background or support from the industry, he's managed to gather a huge fan base over the years. Therefore, speculations are making rounds that Yash could be actively involved in Sumalatha's campaign as Ambareesh's legacy would help him establish a stronger hold in the industry.

The Next Head Of Sandalwood

After Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh, there has been a lot of talk around who would emerge as the next head of Sandalwood. It has been said that Sumalatha's win can provide more clarity on this as some of the biggest stars are backing her up. It seems like this is one of the reasons Yash and Darshan are supporting Ambareesh's family.