Yash & Darshan's Life At Risk For Supporting Sumalatha? Case Against MLA For Threatening Actors!
Ever since Sumalatha announced her desire towards politics, the choice has been subjected to various kinds of opinions. While Ambareesh's followers in Mandya are happy to know that the actress is representing her late husband, movie fans are against this move of Sumalatha's. Also, the biggest stars of Sandalwood have come forward to extent their support to her. Among them, Yash and Darshan's participation in her campaign is raising eyebrows. And now, a case has been filed against an MLA for threatening these actors! Have Yash and Darshan risked their lives to support Sumalatha? Read further...
Who Is Threatening Yash & Darshan?
According to The News Minute reports, a case has been filed against JD(S) MLA Narayana Gowda for violating the Model Code of Conduct by threatening Yash and Darshan for supporting Sumalatha Ambareesh during election campaign.
Here's What He Has Said
"It's because of the people who buy movie tickets that the cinema industry is flourishing. Those in the film industry must respect the people. If they continue to go against us (referring to JD(S)), we will begin an investigation into how they earned so much money. We are running the government, so stay at home respectfully."
Darshan & Yash' Life At Risk?
Going by what the MLA had to say, seems like the threats are targeted at their respective careers. Not only Narayana Gowda, but several fans too have expressed disappointment regarding the film stars involving in politics. Do you feel Yash and Darshan are risking their life and career to support Sumalatha?
They Are Yet To Comment...
Though so much has been said about Yash and Darshan, the actors have simply refrained from commenting as they continue to support Sumalatha. They are known to hold a warm relationship with Ambareesh's family, therefore, their encouragement is justified. However, others such as Sudeep, Puneeth and Dhruva Sarja have chosen to stay away from politics.
