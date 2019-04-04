Yash & Darshan's Wives Radhika Pandit & Vijaya Lakshmi To Campaign For Sumalatha? Details Revealed!

Everyone was surprised when Sumalatha Amabreesh announced that she would be contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya. But, what across as a bigger surprise was Yash and Darshan's support to the actress. Politicians, fans and fellow actors were quick to question these actors' intentions. However, both Yash and Darshan are actively campaigning for late Ambareesh' wife. And now, reports are suggesting that their respective wives, Radhika Pandit and Vijaya Lakshmi will be seen campaigning for Sumalatha too!

According to First News Kannada reports, the political drama in Mandya might witness some more women power as Radhika and Vijaya Lakshmi might step into the scene. As Radhika Pandit is taking care of her and Yash's newly born daughter, she won't be seen out campaigning for long. However, it is being said that the actress will appear at least for a day.

Meanwhile, Vijaya Lakshmi might be seen along with husband Darshan in Mandya on April 16, 2019, two days before the Lok Sabha election commences. Besides these actors, more Sandalwood actors and actresses are speculated to be a part of the rally on April 16. Seems like there is no dearth of support for Rebel Star Ambareesh's family. Darshan and Yash have taken 15 days' break from their respective film schedules for campaigning.