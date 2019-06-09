Yash’s Family Moves Out Of Rented ‘Dream House’; KFG Star Threatened The Man For A Media Statement?

The Rocking Star has always been in the news for a couple of reasons. His film KGF, his marriage with Radhika Pandit and their newborn daughter are a few to name. Amidst this, Yash also made headlines for refusing to vacate the rented house his family resided at. It aggravated to such an extent that the court had to be involved for a legal opinion. Following the last hearing, Yash's mother was given until May 31, 2019 to vacate the house. According News18 reports, Yash and his family have finally moved out of what was their 'dream house'.

The family moved to this house in 2000 for a rent of Rs 40,000. Five years later, the landlord asked Yash's family to vacate the house. However, they continued to resided despite being asked to move out. When they did not adhere to the request approached the Court High Court for help.

The matter escalated and Yash's mother Pushpa was given time till March 31 to leave the house. But, she requested for an extension until May 31. Though they have finally gotten themselves out of one issue, the KGF actor seems to have gotten involved in another.

A family member of the landlord has now accused Yash for allegedly threatening him. The actor apparently alleged called Dr Upendra to a luxury hotel and threatened him to issues a statement in the media saying he and his family have left house. However, the actor is yet to comment on this.