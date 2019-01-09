Yash's Fan Who Set Himself On Fire Passes Away After Suffering 70 Percent Burn!

Yesterday, on the occasion of KGF star Yash's birthday, one of his hard core tried committing suicide by setting himself on fire. The fan by the name Ravi, who couldn't meet the actor set himself on fire right in front of Yash's residence. He was shifted to Victoria hospital in Bengaluru immediately. However, after suffering severe burns, Ravi passed away today, Yash had been to the hospital yesterday to meet Ravi. According to Chitraloka's reports, he passed away around 1:30 am today.