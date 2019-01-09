English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yash's Fan Who Set Himself On Fire Passes Away After Suffering 70 Percent Burn!

    By
    |

    Yesterday, on the occasion of KGF star Yash's birthday, one of his hard core tried committing suicide by setting himself on fire. The fan by the name Ravi, who couldn't meet the actor set himself on fire right in front of Yash's residence. He was shifted to Victoria hospital in Bengaluru immediately. However, after suffering severe burns, Ravi passed away today, Yash had been to the hospital yesterday to meet Ravi. According to Chitraloka's reports, he passed away around 1:30 am today.

    Yashs Fan Who Set Himself On Fire Passes Away

    Read more about: yash kgf
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue