    Yash Fans Express Disappointment After Watching Sudeep's Film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Teaser!

    By
    |

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has set high expectations among the audience. The period film's first teaser launched yesterday, in Mumbai. The film is being dubbed in five different languages including Kannada. Sandalwood actor Sudeep is also a part of the ensemble cast of the movie. Though, Sudeep's fans praised their favorite star for his unique look in the movie, Yash's fans have expressed disappointment after watching Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Teaser!

    Teaser Lacks Yash's Voice

    Teaser Lacks Yash's Voice

    Previously, reports suggested that Yash would be lending voice for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Kannada teaser. The viewers were highly excited about hearing the historic film's narration in KGF star's style. However, upon watching the teaser, they realized that it lacked Yash's voice.

    Other Superstars Voiced The Teaser

    Other Superstars Voiced The Teaser

    Furthermore, teasers in other languages are voiced by superstars from the respective industries. Pawan Kalyan has provided vocals for Telugu, Mohanlal for Malayalam and Superstar Rajinikanth has narrated the Tamil version. Only Kannada teaser lacked a famous voice!

    Nothing Against The Film

    Nothing Against The Film

    The Kannadiga audiences are however highly impressed with Sye Raa's teaser. Besides the teaser not consisting of Yash's voice, fans do not hold anything against the movie. Rather, Sudeep's fans have showered him praises and congratulatory wishes for his rugged appearance in the multi-starrer.

    Fans React

    Fans React

    The Kannada teaser has already garnered around 2 million views since its launch yesterday. Here's how the viewers reacted:

    Vijesh Holla - "1m views in just 6hrs for Kannada dubbed version and also first time 1m views for Kannada dubbed version.First 100k liked Kannada dubbed trailer. Many records created..Kiccha" - (sic)

    karthik su - "1M views in 5 hours for a Kannada movie...that's amazing to see. megastar Chiru is back..ya not to forget kiccha Sudeep..Edited - another 1.1M views in just 4 hours" - (sic)

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 7:55 [IST]
