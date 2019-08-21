Yash Fans Express Disappointment After Watching Sudeep's Film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Teaser!
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has set high expectations among the audience. The period film's first teaser was launched yesterday, in Mumbai. The film is being dubbed into five different languages including Kannada. Sandalwood actor Sudeep is also a part of the ensemble cast of the movie. Though, Sudeep's fans praised their favourite star for his unique look in the movie, Yash's fans have expressed disappointment after watching Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Teaser!
Teaser Lacks Yash's Voice
Previously, reports suggested that Yash would be lending voice for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Kannada teaser. The viewers were highly excited about hearing the historic film's narration in KGF star's style. However, upon watching the teaser, they realised that it lacked Yash's voice.
Other Superstars Voiced The Teaser
Furthermore, teasers in other languages are voiced by superstars from the respective industries. Pawan Kalyan has provided vocals for Telugu, Mohanlal for Malayalam and Superstar Rajinikanth has narrated the Tamil version. Only Kannada teaser lacked a famous voice!
Nothing Against The Film
The Kannadiga audiences are, however, highly impressed with Sye Raa's teaser. Besides the teaser not consisting Yash's voice, fans do not hold anything against the movie. Rather, Sudeep's fans have showered him praises and congratulatory wishes for his rugged appearance in the multi-starrer.
Fans React
The Kannada teaser has already garnered around 2 million views since its launch yesterday. Here's how the viewers reacted:
Vijesh Holla - "1m views in just 6hrs for Kannada dubbed version and also first time 1m views for Kannada dubbed version.First 100k liked Kannada dubbed trailer. Many records created..Kiccha" - (sic)
karthik su - "1M views in 5 hours for a Kannada movie...that's amazing to see. megastar Chiru is back..ya not to forget kiccha Sudeep..Edited - another 1.1M views in just 4 hours" - (sic)