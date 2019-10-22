Yash Fans Furious With Comedian Sudarshan For Mocking Rocking Star; Latter Receives Death Threats!

Sudarshan Used Yash's Dialogues

During one of his acts, comedian Sudarshan used some of Yash's famous dialogues such as 'Anthamma', 'Hawa' and others to mock the characters in his stand-up comedy. However, he even called out the actor for using 'Buildup dialogues' which has ticked Yash fans off.

Receives Death Threats

Today, Sudarshan shared a long post on his Facebook handle which talks about the intention of his act and how it is being perceived in the wrong way. He also said that he and his family are receiving death threats from Yash fans. In the post, he says, "I have acted with Yash and I am his fan as well."

Alerts Cyber Police

Sudarshan's stand-up comedy video is spammed with some of the meanest comments. The comedian in his post has also mentioned that Yash fans are using vulgar language in the comments his video is receiving.

Alarmed by the situation, Sudarshan had to bring it to the attention of the Cyber police.

'Even Yash Wouldn't Entertain This'

Sudarshan wrote, 'I am sure even Yash wouldn't entertain such threats from his fans. The video has been misinterpreted and is being subjected to extreme trolling. I request you all to put an end to this behaviour."