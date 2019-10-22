Yash Fans Furious With Comedian Sudarshan For Mocking Rocking Star; Latter Receives Death Threats!
KGF actor Yash has a huge fan base. He is one of the highest-followed celebrities, despite being less active on social media in comparison to other Kannada actors. However, his fans are always keen on his whereabouts and highly protective of his reputation in the industry. Two years ago, Kannada comedian Sudarshan Rangaprasad had performed a stand-up comedy, using a few of Yash's famous dialogues to mock other characters in his script. However, this didn't go well with the Rocking Star's fans, who seem to be offended by the act. The comedian took to Facebook to share that he and his family are receiving death threats from the actor's fans.
Sudarshan Used Yash's Dialogues
During one of his acts, comedian Sudarshan used some of Yash's famous dialogues such as 'Anthamma', 'Hawa' and others to mock the characters in his stand-up comedy. However, he even called out the actor for using 'Buildup dialogues' which has ticked Yash fans off.
Receives Death Threats
Today, Sudarshan shared a long post on his Facebook handle which talks about the intention of his act and how it is being perceived in the wrong way. He also said that he and his family are receiving death threats from Yash fans. In the post, he says, "I have acted with Yash and I am his fan as well."
Alerts Cyber Police
Sudarshan's stand-up comedy video is spammed with some of the meanest comments. The comedian in his post has also mentioned that Yash fans are using vulgar language in the comments his video is receiving.
Alarmed by the situation, Sudarshan had to bring it to the attention of the Cyber police.
'Even Yash Wouldn't Entertain This'
Sudarshan wrote, 'I am sure even Yash wouldn't entertain such threats from his fans. The video has been misinterpreted and is being subjected to extreme trolling. I request you all to put an end to this behaviour."