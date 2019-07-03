Yash Plays Hero In Real Life! Fulfils A Young Fan's Wish Who Survived An Electric Shock

There is no dearth of heroes on-screen. And, when you think of an ideal hero in Sandalwood, Yash would be one of the first few to appear on mind. Though fans are thoroughly impressed with his KGF character Rocky Bhai and consider him an inspiration, this actor has involved himself in a few social services in real life too; sending out the right message. And now, he has done something that further justifies the impression everyone has of him. Yash recently fulfilled a young fan's wish, who is an electric shock survivor.

Credits: Mirchi9

Recently, Yash was approached by a young girl's parents, who turns out to be his die-hard fan. Upon meeting the actor, girl's parents told him that she survived an electric shock and is still coping from its impact. Apparently, her only desire was to meet Yash.

Despite being tightly bound by his KGF Chapter 2 schedule, Yash decided to meet his young fan. A picture of his with the girl at the gym is now making rounds on the internet. Not only did he meet her and pose for a picture, but also enquired about her whereabouts and expressed concern over the health aspects.

Yash fans are extremely impressed with the actor's latest gesture. Social media is flooded with comments are praising the KGF star for being humble and caring about his fans. This isn't the first time Yash has gone beyond his star zone for a fan.

When he refused to celebrate his birthday this year, one of his fans set himself on fire. He suffered from major burns and eventually lost his life. An upset Yash, issued a statement in the media requesting fans to not do anything of this sort and all he wishes from their end is love and support.

What do you have to say about Yash's heroism in real life? Let us know in the comments below!