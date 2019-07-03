English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yash Plays Hero In Real Life! Fulfils A Young Fan's Wish Who Survived An Electric Shock

    By
    |

    There is no dearth of heroes on-screen. And, when you think of an ideal hero in Sandalwood, Yash would be one of the first few to appear on mind. Though fans are thoroughly impressed with his KGF character Rocky Bhai and consider him an inspiration, this actor has involved himself in a few social services in real life too; sending out the right message. And now, he has done something that further justifies the impression everyone has of him. Yash recently fulfilled a young fan's wish, who is an electric shock survivor.

    Yash Fulfils A Young Fans Wish!

    Credits: Mirchi9

    Recently, Yash was approached by a young girl's parents, who turns out to be his die-hard fan. Upon meeting the actor, girl's parents told him that she survived an electric shock and is still coping from its impact. Apparently, her only desire was to meet Yash.

    Despite being tightly bound by his KGF Chapter 2 schedule, Yash decided to meet his young fan. A picture of his with the girl at the gym is now making rounds on the internet. Not only did he meet her and pose for a picture, but also enquired about her whereabouts and expressed concern over the health aspects.

    Yash fans are extremely impressed with the actor's latest gesture. Social media is flooded with comments are praising the KGF star for being humble and caring about his fans. This isn't the first time Yash has gone beyond his star zone for a fan.

    Abhishek Ambareesh Took 52 Takes For His First Scene In Amar! Sumalatha Wanted Him To Audition

    When he refused to celebrate his birthday this year, one of his fans set himself on fire. He suffered from major burns and eventually lost his life. An upset Yash, issued a statement in the media requesting fans to not do anything of this sort and all he wishes from their end is love and support.

    What do you have to say about Yash's heroism in real life? Let us know in the comments below!

    More YASH News

    Read more about: yash kgf kgf chapter 2
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 11:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue