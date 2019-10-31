Yash's Happiness Is Doubled After Having A Second Child! He And Ayra Have An Audio Message For Fans

Yesterday, the Rocking couple of Sandalwood welcomed a new addition to their recently extended family. Radhika Pandit and Yash are now proud parents of a baby boy, who was born at the Fortis hospital in Bangalore. The KGF actor took to his Instagram a few hours ago to share an audio message for his fans in which baby Ayra's voice was heard as well. He sounds absolutely ecstatic at the thought of fathering a second child. Yash also confirmed that Radhika and their newborn are keeping well.

The audio begins with Ayra's baby talk. Yash joins his daughter and laughingly states, "Hello. What she's trying to say is that she has got a new little brother today. Our happiness is doubled. Can't wait to hear their baby conversations. Thank you for your love and blessings. We'll share more news shortly. I am always grateful for all your support and love. I am going to be busy with my children henceforth. Kindly adjust. Bye."

Fans congratulated the couple by sharing the below comments:

"Superb sir may god bless ur child...let he also be the nxt junior rocking star fr us...." - (sic)

"The best thing ever.. so so happy and congratulations to both of you, we love you forever 😭." - (sic)

"Omgggg...Love uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu bossss.....ur fans will always be there wid uu..A COMPLETE FAMILY.. congratulations both..😘love uu boss😘." - (sic)

"Frst movie of ayra is kgf ND junior Yash frst movie is kgf 2 just.. congratulations boss... Eagerly waiting for kgf2 ND so waiting for junior Yash naming ceremony boss.. god bless ur sweet family love...lots of love to ma love." - (sic)