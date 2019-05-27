Yash's Humanity Is Unaffected By KGF's Success! His Philanthropy Is Helping People Across Karnataka

Sandalwood actor Yash is a fan favorite for a lot of reasons. Not only has he gained popularity for his skills on-screen, but, over the years he's proved himself to be a great human being too. He along with his wife Radhika Pandit have started the YashoMarga Foundation. For a few years now, they have been supplying water to drought-hit villages of Karnataka. The Rocking Star's recent philanthropist activities prove that he is unaffected by KGF's success.

YashoMarga was jointly started by Yash and Radhika a couple of years ago. The star couple has been providing drinking water in villages of Karnataka that are deeply affected by drought. Their initiative has reached places that aren't supported by the government of Karnataka too.

The organisation is also working towards rejuvenating water bodies in villages that have dried up. Recently, tanks of water was supplied in Raichur. Later, Yash's team sent a few more tanks to villages in Bidar, that are facing severe water crisis this summer.

On the professional front, Yash is busy shooting for the sequel of his superhit film KGF. Recently, a few pictures from the sets of KGF Chapter 2 were making rounds on the internet. The shooting of the film is expected to wrap up by September. If everything goes as per the plan, Yash's next will hit theatres in 2020.